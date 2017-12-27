 Anil Kumble attends Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s reception; Twitter can’t handle it | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 27, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Anil Kumble attends Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s reception; Twitter can’t handle it

Anil Kumble came to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception in Mumbai to congratulate the newly-married couple.

cricket Updated: Dec 27, 2017 19:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Anil Kumble made more than a few heads turn when he showed up at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception in Mumbai.
Anil Kumble made more than a few heads turn when he showed up at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception in Mumbai. (Twitter)

One of the more surprising sights at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception was the presence of former Indian coach and spinner Anil Kumble.

Kumble, who had resigned from the post of India’s head coach citing differences with captain Kohli in June this year, turned up along with his wife Chethana to congratulate the newlywed couple at the grand event held in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

No sooner did the images of Kumble attending Virushka’s wedding reception appear online that Twitter went crazy, with netizens posting their hilarious takes on this rather unexpected development.

We have picked some of the best reactions for you here.

Kumble served as the head coach of the Indian cricket team for nearly a year before resigning from the post after India’s defeat against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final in England in June 2017.

After his resignation, the ace spinner posted a letter on Twitter and Facebook saying he had to take this step owing to ‘untenable’ differences with skipper Virat Kohli.

Kumble was succeeded by Ravi Shastri, a favourite of Kohli, as the head coach of the side.

more from cricket
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you