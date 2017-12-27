Anil Kumble attends Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s reception; Twitter can’t handle it

One of the more surprising sights at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception was the presence of former Indian coach and spinner Anil Kumble.

Kumble, who had resigned from the post of India’s head coach citing differences with captain Kohli in June this year, turned up along with his wife Chethana to congratulate the newlywed couple at the grand event held in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

No sooner did the images of Kumble attending Virushka’s wedding reception appear online that Twitter went crazy, with netizens posting their hilarious takes on this rather unexpected development.

We have picked some of the best reactions for you here.

ANIL KUMBLE ATTENDED THE RECEPTION!!!!! BREAKING NEWS BREAKING NEWS BREAKING NEWS — Devanshi (@Devanshi20189) December 26, 2017

so much has happened throughout that champions trophy that maybe shouldn’t have happened but nevertheless, great to see Kohli has invited Kumble to this great occasion #VirushkaReception — Naveen Samy (@ImNsamy) December 26, 2017

Kumble bhi aagye ab banao meme 😂 #virushkareception — Dimag Khoti (@dimag_khoti) December 26, 2017

Kumble in the house



O my my — Noor. (@TheKohliGurl_) December 26, 2017

Anil Kumble arrived !

Hamayya 🙂 All is well 😎#VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/770MeulkfV — ρяανєєи яє∂∂у (@SportyPraveen) December 26, 2017

Anil Kumble is in the house, would you believe it?? 😍😂#VirushkaReception — Prajakta Bhawsar (@ViratsFangirl18) December 26, 2017

Kumble jus walked in the #VirushkaReception 🙋‍♀️ — 18🏏 (@Crichipster) December 26, 2017

Kumble served as the head coach of the Indian cricket team for nearly a year before resigning from the post after India’s defeat against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final in England in June 2017.

After his resignation, the ace spinner posted a letter on Twitter and Facebook saying he had to take this step owing to ‘untenable’ differences with skipper Virat Kohli.

Kumble was succeeded by Ravi Shastri, a favourite of Kohli, as the head coach of the side.