Anil Kumble jets off to Macau after long home season

India head coach Anil Kumble is taking a much deserved break from action following a long and arduous home season.

And the former India leg spinner let his fans know about it by keeping them posted via his social media account on the photo-based platform of Instagram.

Kumble is known to be a photography enthusiast who is constantly seen with a camera.

After clicking pictures of the national team from the dressing room and the turf when pitch side, Kumble has now uploaded an image from his holiday in Macau where he is vacationing with his family after helping the Indian Test team consolidate their world No 1 ranking.

“Taking a short break in Macau after a long season. #TravelDiaries #FamilyTime (sic),” Kumble captioned the image uploaded to his Instagram profile.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian Test side, with Kumble as head coach, won four successive home series in the 2016-17 season.

Having been instated as coach in June 2016, Kumble has overseen series victories against New Zealand, England, a one-off match against Bangladesh and a four-Test series against Australia.

The Men in Blue also bettered England in two limited overs series — winning 2-1 each in a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series — during their tour of India.

Kumble isn’t involved with any franchise playing in the 2017 Indian Premier League season.

He was last part of Mumbai Indians as a chief mentor but left the role in December 2015.

He will be back in his role as India coach for the ICC Champions Trophy which will be played in England from June 1.

India play against Pakistan on June 4, Sri Lanka on June 8 and South Africa on June 11.