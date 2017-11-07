Anil Kumble recalls ‘headmaster’ jibe on quitting as India cricket team coach

Anil Kumble, who had stepped back from the public eye since his acrimonious exit as India cricket team coach in June, alluded to that parting during a high-profile interaction with Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella on Tuesday. (IND vs NZ 3rd T20 BLOG)

India’s record Test wicket-taker was talking about aspects that define one’s approach to leadership when he pointed out his grandfather was a school headmaster and inculcated the value of education with sports.

“Self-belief comes from values you inculcate…my grandfather was a headmaster. That term kept coming back to me later in life. Some of you here will understand,” Kumble said.

The former India skipper stepped down as coach due to a fall out with skipper Virat Kohli and described their relationship as ‘untenable’ in a brief statement issued on stepping down. There had been jibes that Kumble had behaved like a ‘headmaster’ that had suffocated some of the players.

Kumble, who holds a mechanical engineering degree, shares common ground with the Hyderabad-born Nadella, who was an off-spinner in school and still follows the game closely.

He has not spoken about the specific issues that soured his relationship with Kohli since stepping down at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy in London.