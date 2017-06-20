Anil Kumble to attend ICC meet, stays back in England ahead of West Indies tour

Indian cricket team head coach Anil Kumble has stayed back in England after the team’s ICC Champions Trophy campaign, in order to attend an International Cricket Council (ICC) meet on June 22 and 23, news agency ANI reported quoting BCCI sources.

The Indian team left for the West Indies on Tuesday, and will play five ODIs and one T20I against the Windies.

Kumble, whose future has been subjected to wide media speculation in recent weeks following reports of disagreements with captain Virat Kohli, will now join the team after attending the ICC meeting in London.

“Anil Kumble didn’t accompany Indian team to West Indies today, will join the team after attending ICC meeting in London,” ANI quoted a BCCI official.

The two teams will play the first of the five ODIs in Port of Spain on June 23.