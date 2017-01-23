Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman impressed with Virat Kohli & Co.’s perseverance

Kedar Jadhav’s heroics went in vain as England won the third and final ODI by five runs against India in a nail-biting finish at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

With 16 runs required in the last over, man-of-the-series Kedar Jadhav (90) slammed a gigantic six and a boundary off the first two balls but failed to add any more before getting out three balls later. Bhuvneshwar Kumar then failed to connect the last ball and England pulled off a dramatic victory.

However, despite the loss, India went on to win the series 2-1 and Twitteratis lauded the effort put up by captain Virat Kohli’s men while congratulating the visitors on their first win of the tour.

VVS Laxman, who had struck an iconic 281 against Australia back in 2001, led the charge off the pitch this time.

Congrats England on winning an exciting match👏Really impressed with the fight shown by @JadhavKedar & @hardikpandya7 👌Keep it up👍 #INDvENG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 22, 2017

India coach Anil Kumble also joined in the celebrations.

An amazing series with such persevering efforts from Team India. Well done team on the series win! #INDvENG @BCCI — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 22, 2017

Both the teams had crossed the 300 run mark in all the matches with the aggregate score (2090) being the highest ever in a three-match ODI series. This was India’s last taste of 50-overs cricket before they head to play the Champions Trophy in June.

And cricket commentator and former Indian opening batsman Aakash Chopra felt the defending champions had quite a few positives to take from it.

Yuvraj's comeback, Jadhav's maturity and Pandya's contributions...BIG positives from the series. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 22, 2017

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was highly impressed with England managing to win the game even though it had gone down the wire.

Winning any game in India is a great effort ... even if you have lost the series ... Well done @englandcricket ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 22, 2017

Well, he was bound to be impressed. The last time England played at the venue was in the ICC T20 World Cup final where Brathwaite had slammed four consecutive sixes to win the trophy for West Indies. However, this time, Chris Woakes turned things around with four dot balls.

Virat Kohli (55) and Kedar Jadhav got their bit of appreciation as well. British journalist Piers Morgan, who had a nasty Twitter rant with Indians after he mocked them for the poor show at the Rio Olympics, stated:

I could watch @imVkohli bat all day, every day. Absolute genius with sublime technique & a natural flair to entertain. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/DphfrW2SLK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 22, 2017

Mohammad Kaif, who was instrumental to India’s historic win in the 2002 Natwest Trophy wrote: