BCCI website caught napping - Anurag Thakur is still Board president, Shirke secy

The Supreme Court announced a landmark verdict on January 2 in which Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke were removed as president and secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, the official website of the Indian cricket board has either not heard or read about the verdict.

As per the website of the BCCI (bcci.tv) on Tuesday afternoon, Thakur and Shirke remain as the president and secretary, respectively, of the Board.

On Monday, the Supreme Court sacked Thakur and Shirke for not implementing the reforms suggested by the Justice RM Lodha committee in July 2016. For failing to implement the reforms suggested, the BCCI will now have an observer, who will be appointed on January 19.

With the removal of Thakur and Shirke, the process of appointing the next BCCI president has begun. According to reports, Sourav Ganguly, who is the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, is fancied to become the next BCCI head.

The Lodha committee was appointed in January 2015 to look into the functioning of the BCCI and it was tasked with suggesting changes to its constitution.