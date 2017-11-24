 Anurag Thakur takes dig at RM Lodha reforms after Nagaland capitulation | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 24, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Anurag Thakur takes dig at RM Lodha reforms after Nagaland capitulation

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India president Anurag Thakur has indirectly criticised the RM Lodha reforms after the Nagaland U-19 women’s team were bowled out for 2 in a domestic game.

cricket Updated: Nov 24, 2017 19:40 IST
Anurag Thakur is the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
Anurag Thakur is the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.(HT Photo)

Citing astonishing capitulation of Nagaland in a women’s Under-19 match, former BCCI President Anurag Thakur today pointed out that not all the Lodha Committee reforms were appropriate.

READ | 0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0 - Nagaland women all out for two runs vs Kerala in U-19 match!

In a BCCI’s U-19 women’s One-Day Super League match, Nagaland were shot out for an incredible score of just two against Kerala with as many nine batters getting out for duck.

The Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee had recommended one state one vote for BCCI which resulted in 41- time Ranji champions Mumbai losing its voting rights while all North Eastern states got voting rights.

Thakur suggested that instead of voting rights these states need infrastructure and game development.

READ | ‘No celebrity airs’ - Rahul Dravid lines up at his kids’ science fair like any other parent

“Giving full voting rights to each state w/out structured development of cricketing standards will harm the game. Cricket in northeast needs nurturing not humiliation like this. #LodhaReforms @BCCI,” Thakur, who also lost BCCI Presidency due to reforms, tweeted.

Indian cricket’s one-time power centre Mumbai lost its permanent voting status as per the new BCCI constitution finalised by the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

All the North Eastern states including Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim were been granted full membership and voting rights.

READ | India vs Sri Lanka: Spinners went from support to strike role, says Ravindra Jadeja

Mumbai are now associate member of BCCI. The Mumbai CA representatives can attend General Body meetings but can’t vote.

Baroda and Saurashtra - the two teams from its mother state Gujarat are also now associate members and will take turns to “rotate annually” to vote.

more from cricket
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you