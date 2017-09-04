Are Hardik Pandya and Parineeti Chopra seeing each other? Here’s a juicy chat

Relationships between cricketers and Bollywood stars are nothing new. From the late MAK Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore to skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, there have been a number of such instances over the years. However, recently, a few series of tweets between India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra have made fans guessing if the two are actually headed in the same direction. (IPL MEDIA RIGHTS AUCTION LIVE)

It all started with the 23-year-old Bollywood star posting a picture of a bicycle on her official twitter handle with a caption stating: “The perfect trip with the most amazing partner. Love is in the air!!!” While her fans complimented on how beautiful the picture was, Hardik Pandya quoted her tweet and stated: “Can I guess? I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. Great click by the way.”

The perfect trip with the most amazing partner 😘 Love is in the air!!! ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/fN6BwarmFv — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 1, 2017

@ParineetiChopra Can I guess?

I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p

Great click by the way. https://t.co/vWh2LIvTwa — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 2, 2017

Naturally, it took Twitteratis by storm and got further fuelled by Parineeti Chopra’s reply to Hardik Pandya’s tweet where she stated: “Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!!” That was perhaps the tipping point for their fans who were completely convinced that the duo were seeing each other.

@hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!! — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017

However, a day later, the Bollywood star clarified that the gossips and rumours were worth nothing as she simply meant to endorse a product and her new phone. “Wow guys! I couldn’t imagine that a beautiful photo and a simple caption could actually demand a video. I guess the picture was that amazing but now, to clarify, again, my perfect partner is my new phone,” she said in a video uploaded on her official Twitter handle.

For all those who are curious about the on going rumours. Here's the real story behind my new partner 😋😉 pic.twitter.com/QzmK5K4wI4 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017

Well, celebrities often resort to such measures to promote a product, which keeps followers tuned to what is to be revealed next. On the other hand, in the age of social media, such rumours are bound to spread like wildfire.