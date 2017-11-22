 Arjun Tendulkar picks up 5 wickets for Mumbai in Cooch Behar Trophy match | cricket | Hindustan Times
Arjun Tendulkar picks up 5 wickets for Mumbai in Cooch Behar Trophy match

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, picked up a 5-wicket haul for Mumbai against Madhya Pradesh in Cooch Behar Trophy.

cricket Updated: Nov 22, 2017 23:07 IST
Arjun Tendulkar picked up five wickets for Mumbai in Cooch Behar Trophy on Wednesday.
Arjun Tendulkar picked up five wickets for Mumbai in Cooch Behar Trophy on Wednesday.(Reuters)

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, today returned a five wicket-haul for Mumbai Under-19 in a Cooch Behar Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh.

Arjun, a promising left arm seamer, ended with figures of 5-95 in 26 overs in the second innings of the match played at the MCA’s Bandra-Kurla Complex here.

In the first innings, Arjun had figures of 1-42. The match was drawn and Mumbai took the first innings lead to grab three points.

Madhya Pradesh U-19 after put into bat scored 361 in their first innings, Mumbai replied strongly by putting on board 506 all out to take the lead.

In the second innings, Madhya Pradesh declared for 411/8 and Mumbai were 47/1 in their second innings when the match was declared drawn.

