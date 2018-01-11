Arjun Tendulkar shines in T20 cricket at Don Bradman’s home ground in Bowral

Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, impressed the Australian media with his performance in the ongoing Spirit of Cricket Global Challenge on Thursday.

Playing for the Cricket Club of India, the 18-year scored a brilliant 27-ball-48 and then followed it up with a vicious spell of fast bowling where he picked up four wickets in as many overs at the Don Bradman Oval in Bowral.

Arjun Tendulkar has provided a number of good performances in the last year and his match-winning contributions in the Cooch Behar Trophy kept him in the limelight. He picked up a fifer against Madhya Pradesh in November and later picked up a four-for against Assam. However, his most impressive spell came against Railways as he dismissed the first four batsmen to guide his team to victory.

The youngster was excited with his performance and when asked about his experience, he told ABC News - “I’m just so privileged to play on the ground named after Bradman, it’s unbelievable.”

Arjun Tendulkar signs an autograph for a young fan at the Don Bradman Oval. (Twitter)

Arjun Tendulkar is more interested in his bowling and the left-arm pacer idolizes Australia pacer Mitchell Starc and England all-rounder Ben Stokes. Talking to ABC News after his match, Arjun was quick to point out that he is not bothered by the expectations that come with his lineage.

“I don’t take that pressure, when I bowl I just hit the deck hard on every ball and when I bat (I) just play my shots and choose which bowlers to take on and which bowlers not to,” he said in the interview.