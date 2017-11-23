‘Arrogant’ BCCI needs to get off its high horse

That the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told the Ministry of Sports to go take a walk on the dope testing issue is no surprise. The BCCI is assertive and knows a thing or two about protecting its turf. It’s response to the government on the WADA/ NADA issue is a forceful statement about poorna swaraj.

Independence, administrative and financial, is admirable and desirable, and it’s great if a National Sports Federation(NSF)can manage its affairs without receiving bailouts from the government. The BCCI passes this test with distinction -it runs cricket efficiently and has six-pack money muscle.

Arrogance, however, is neither admirable nor desirable. The tone of BCCI’s response to the ministry was aggressive, even mocking, and conveyed defiance instead of an explanation. This, in cricket terms, was a dominant batsman dictating terms to a bowler.

This ‘we- don’t- care- for- you’ attitude raises some fundamental questions: Is the BCCI, a private body, so independent that it is answerable only to its members and can do what it pleases with its money? Is it answerable to fans? Are BCCI’s functions/actions beyond public, judicial or any other review?

Answers to these questions must be viewed in context. One, nobody is fully ‘independent’ as all rights are subject to reasonable restrictions. Freedom of speech, for instance, does not allow abuse. The right to wear clothes of your choice does not allow you to go naked in Connaught Place. So the BCCI or an NSF can’t stretch the point about independence and azaadi beyond a limit.

Two, the Supreme Court (SC) has already ruled that the BCCI is, in effect, the ‘state’ because it discharges public functions. It uses the national flag, national anthem and its team plays as India. The SC also observed that the BCCI receives many direct/indirect benefits from the state and cricket ‘belongs’ to the fans.

These observations clearly indicate that ‘the nation wants to know’ and there is a pro-transparency bouncer floating around which the BCCI cannot avoid. Sooner than later the demand to subject BCCI to RTI will surface. Already, the appointment of an Ombudsman and Ethics officer (both provided in the new constitution) allows fans to approach the courts for redressing grievances.

Surely the BCCI can sense which way the wind is blowing. The choice before it is to gracefully embrace change, be more inclusive and get off its high horse. Otherwise, it runs the risk of letting the horse flee and have nothing to sit on.

One positive step would be to engage with society with humility and genuine intent to create goodwill. Other cricket boards, notably Australia and England, work on community participation, support charity and connect with young children. Sadly, none of these are currently on the BCCI radar.

For too long, the BCCI has created its own road, and bossed the highway. For too long, cricket has been its exclusive party where other stakeholders are not invited. But that was yesterday. The sentiment today is cricket belongs to all Indians, especially the players and fans, and in this arrangement the BCCI is only an event manager.

The last word on the BCCI being a body independent of (state) control: if that is the case, should thousands of policemen be deputed for organising matches of a private body? Zara socho.

(Amrit Mathur is a senior cricket writer and has been involved with the Indian Premier League in official capacity)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by author in this article are personal.