Ashes 2017-18: Australia stutter in 1st innings, 76/3 at tea on Day 2 of Brisbane Test

David Warner was among three key wickets to fall as England starred with the ball against Australia on the second day of the first Ashes Test.(LIVE SCORECARD)

Star opener Warner (26), Usman Khawaja (11) and debutant Cameron Bancroft (5) were no match for England’s bowling attack at the Gabba on Friday.

Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali and Jake Ball tore through Australia’s batting line-up to leave the hosts 76-3 at tea in Brisbane.

After being bowled out for 302, having lost 106-6 in the morning session, it was England’s turn to bowl and the travelling Barmy Army were in full voice as Broad (1-13) set the tone.

England's batsman Dawid Malan (L) celebrates his half century. (AFP)

Wearing the baggy green for the first time, the in-form Bancroft lasted just 19 balls on debut – the 25-year-old edging Broad’s delivery through to Jonny Bairstow.

Big final session coming up with Australia going to the tea break at 3-76: https://t.co/P6sH6ROa7L #Ashes pic.twitter.com/2X3Z5Ad2Q8 — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 24, 2017

The pitch continued to do plenty, the extra pace almost claiming local favourite Khawaja after his edge flew away for four through third slip.

And the spin of Moeen (1-21) saw Khawaja, who posted scores of 174 and 74 in his previous four Test innings at the Gabba, walk back to the pavilion after the Englishman’s turning delivery trapped the latter in front as the Aussies slumped to 30-2.

That brought captain Steve Smith to the crease with Warner – under an injury cloud pre-Ashes due to a stiff neck – and the pair steadied the ship, albeit momentarily, after the latter picked out Dawid Malan at short mid-wicket off the bowling of Ball (1-20).

Peter Handscomb provided some welcome relief, scoring 14 off just 12 balls to get to the final break alongside Smith (19 not out).