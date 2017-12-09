Ashes 2017-18: Ben Duckett stood down by England over Perth incident

England’s Ashes tour has descended into further turmoil after batsman Ben Duckett was dropped for a warm-up game on Saturday following an incident at a bar in Perth.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed Duckett has been stood down on “disciplinary grounds” pending an investigation amid reports of an alcohol-related incident.

Duckett was due to feature against a Cricket Australia XI on day one of the two-day tour fixture, having been called into an England XI from the Lions team.

However, the 23-year-old – with four Tests to his name – will now face a disciplinary hearing over the next 24 hours in another unwanted distraction for England, who trail Australia 2-0 in the Ashes series.

It comes after wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was involved in a bizarre headbutt incident with Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft prior to the Ashes.

Bairstow has dominated headlines throughout the series after it emerged he headbutted Bancroft in Perth as England prepared to face a Western Australia XI.

The Englishman has continually reiterated there was no malice in the incident, while Bancroft has since played down the meeting.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes is also currently the subject of an ECB suspension as he waits to hear whether he will be charged for his involvement in a disorder that took place in Bristol in September.

The 26-year-old – playing for New Zealand side Canterbury amid uncertainty over his Ashes participation – was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and subsequently released under investigation without charge.

Avon and Somerset Police passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service for “charging advice” last week.