Ashes 2017-18: Darren Lehmann praises ‘superstar’ Pat Cummins ahead of Adelaide Test

Australia cricket team paceman Pat Cummins is a “superstar” and is set to play the second Test against England if he is fit, coach Darren Lehmann said.

Pat Cummins, who has battled injuries throughout his career so far, played his first home Test in Brisbane as he helped the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the Ashes series.

The speedster finished with match figures of 4-108 and contributed an important 42 with the bat in the first innings of Australia’s 10-wicket win.

Amid suggestions Cummins could miss out on the Adelaide Test – to be replaced by Chadd Sayers – Lehmann talked up the 24-year-old.

“He is a superstar when he’s on the park,” he told RSN on Wednesday.

“For us, the challenge has been trying to get him playing as much cricket as he can and things are probably just starting to fall into place for him so fingers crossed he recovers all right.

“He looks like he’s OK for this game so we’ll certainly roll them out today at training and see how they go.

“He’s been one that has had a lot of injuries but he’s starting to believe in his body and he’s got stronger. He’s one of those guys that hits the bat really hard, a lot harder than you think, he’s quick and you don’t get a great sight of the ball.

“There’s a plus for us when you’re talking about knocking over the tail and bowling that delivery to get good batsmen out.”

Sayers is part of the 14-man Australia squad and the uncapped South Australia paceman’s record in Adelaide is often talked up.

While Lehmann acknowledged Sayers’ performances, he suggested his bowling attack would be unchanged if possible.

“His record is unbelievable in Adelaide and the challenge will be obviously how our blokes pull up,” he said.

“As long as they pull up all right and they get through, they’ll be fine.

“It’ll be one we’ll wait until the end of the main session in a couple of days’ time but he certainly comes into it if there’s any concerns with any of our bowlers.”