Ashes 2017-18: England coach bemoans inability to bat big after Adelaide loss

Trevor Bayliss does not anticipate big changes for the Perth Test, despite his frustrations with the batting displays which have left the tourists 2-0 down in the Ashes series. (AUS vs ENG 2nd Test Day 5 full scorecard)

England succumbed to a 120-run reverse in Adelaide on Wednesday, as Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc made mincemeat of their opponents’ hopes of a record run chase.

Batting collapses have long been a hallmark of the England cricket team in the Ashes and this series has been no different, with a solitary Australian century enough in both Brisbane and Adelaide.

Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh have shown the way to three figures with patient knocks that routinely look beyond Joe Root’s men and Bayliss hopes to find a winning formula in time for the WACA, where the Australian cricket team will have designs on the urn returning.

Asked which part of England’s game was greatest concern, Bayliss told BT Sport: “Certainly the batting.

“Yes, you’ve got to take 20 wickets, but to put pressure on the opposition, you’ve got to score more than 220 in both innings.

“Certainly, all of our players have competed at different times during, not just this Test match but the first as well, and showed they can bat. We’ve just got to do it for longer.

“We’ve got to work out a way to keep that concentration and compete with the opposition.

A ruthless Day 5 display from Australia sees them bowl England out for 233 to win the 2nd #Ashes Test by 120 runs to go 2-0 up in the series.https://t.co/1ovusdpH52 #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/NbtndJUcue — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2017

“We’ve got to take the positives out of it and try work out: ‘OK, when we were playing well and were competing with the bat and ball, what did it feel like?’ And then the next Test match, try to recreate that for each session, and each hour if you like, just to keep doing it.”

Quick bowler Mark Wood has been the name most linked with a recall in Perth, but Bayliss suggested little will change.

“I don’t think there’s real need to panic,” he said. “Guys have shown the capabilities that they’ve got, we’ve just got to find a way to do it for longer.”