Ashes 2017-18: England’s Moeen Ali brushes off ‘kebab shop’ comment

Moeen Ali remains unfazed by the treatment he has received from the crowds in Australia during the Ashes, after revealing one such remark regarding a “kebab shop”.

The England all-rounder has struggled for form with both bat and ball so far in the series, with a top score of 40 and just two wickets to his name.

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has dismissed Moeen on all four occasions, while the England man has struggled with a split finger when bowling.

Moeen, who will captain England in a two-day game against a Cricket Australia XI starting on Saturday, described some of the insults he has been subjected to so far on tour.

“Somebody asked me what time my kebab shop opened, but that is about it. It’s nothing major,” he said.

“From the crowd you get quite a bit. You get some good ones and you get some not so good guys but you take it on the chin.

“As much as sometimes you feel you want to [respond], you can’t afford to do that. I just like to get on with my own game, and it doesn’t faze me whatsoever.”

On his own struggles for form, Moeen – batting two places higher at six due to Ben Stokes’ absence – gave credit to Lyon as England prepare for the third Test in Perth needing to avoid defeat to keep the Ashes alive.

“You feel like you’ve let the team down, and the captain down especially,” said Moeen.

“Lyon is bowling so well. Everything from the revs to the areas he’s bowling. He’s just bowled the best I’ve seen him bowl.

“The hardest thing is you compare yourself to that, and then you try even harder.”