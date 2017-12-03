Ashes 2017-18 exile Ben Stokes fails to perform in rusty return for Canterbury

Suspended England star Ben Stokes gave a rusty performance on his highly anticipated return to cricket Sunday in a provincial one-day match in New Zealand, his country of birth.

Amid speculation the allrounder was using the match as a tune-up in case he earns a dramatic Ashes call-up, he looked in need of time in the middle when he turned out for Canterbury against Otago.

However, he is expected to play again for Canterbury in three days as he looks to work himself back into form.

Batting at number four, Stokes lasted only seven balls and contributed just two runs towards Canterbury’s 221.

He then proved unsuccessful with the ball, taking none for 49 off nine overs as Otago chased down the target with 15 balls to spare.

While England are playing before a 55,000-plus crowd in the second Ashes Test against Australia in Adelaide, Stokes turned out before a crowd of several hundred at a village ground on the outskirts of Christchurch.

They were clearly disappointed when the acclaimed England representative player trudged from the field early in the Canterbury innings with his leg stump flattened.

It was only the 20th wicket in 76 matches for Otago spinner Anaru Kitchen.

It had been 69 days since Stokes last played and he had only one practice with Canterbury after arriving in New Zealand four days ago.

He is currently banned from international cricket while British authorities probe his alleged involvement in a late-night fight outside a Bristol nightclub.

The 26-year-old has maintained he was in New Zealand on a family visit, and although he signed autographs and stopped for selfies with fans, he was not available to talk to the news media.

However, Canterbury Cricket’s director of cricket Gary Stead expected Stokes to be better in the next match away to Auckland on Wednesday.

“I think if anything he tried too hard. It was expected he was going to be a little bit rusty. I think he’ll be better for the run, I’m sure of that,” Stead said.