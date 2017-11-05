Ashes 2017-18: James Anderson sets standard for England in drawn tour game

James Anderson led the way with four wickets as England’s bowlers enjoyed a good workout on the second and final day of their opening Ashes tour match against a Western Australia XI.

It was agreed that both teams would bat for a full day in Perth, a decision that led to three WA XI batsmen returning for a ‘second innings’ on Sunday as the contest ended in a draw.

The hosts ultimately closed on 342-10 in reply to England’s 349-6 declared, top-order batsmen Josh Philippe and Clint Hinchcliffe having contributed 88 and 75 respectively.

England struggled to make an impact with the ball early on as the aggressive Philippe dominated an opening stand of 80 in 14 overs with Nick Hobson (19).

The WA XI duly moved to 242-4 against an attack that looked understandably rusty, but lost wickets at regular intervals thereafter, with Anderson particularly impressive in returning 4-27 from 13 overs.

Fellow seamer Craig Overton, who has been tipped to make his Test debut in the Ashes opener at the Gabba starting on November 23, was expensive as he returned 2-70 from 13 overs, while spinner Mason Crane picked up 2-75 from 17.

Stuart Broad (1-64), Chris Woakes (0-53) and Jake Ball (1-31) also got overs under their belt on a day that ended with Will Bosisto, Aaron Hardie and Jake Carder batting for a second time.