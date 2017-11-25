Ashes 2017-18: Stuart Broad allays James Anderson injury concerns

Stuart Broad allayed concerns over James Anderson’s fitness after Australia took the upper hand on day three of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba. (ASHES SCORES)

Anderson dismissed Tim Paine with the second new ball in the morning session, but appeared to be struggling with a side injury before lunch.

The word from the England camp was that their leading Test wicket-taker was fine, but he bowled only four overs in an afternoon session and spent time off the field while the magnificent Steve Smith (141 not out) led an Australia recovery.

England paceman Broad, who took 3-49 as Australia rallied from 209-7 to 328 all out to take a lead of 26 runs, stated that there was nothing wrong with Anderson.

“Jimmy Anderson is 100 per cent. He is very fit and thought he challenged the batsman for the whole day.” Broad told BT Sport.

“He bowled a lot, it’s been hot and you have to manage your workload. The bloke has bowled 30 overs in an innings and we’d bowled that last hour up to lunch.”

Josh Hazlewood saw the back of Alastair Cook and James Vince with the new ball to put in England in trouble on 33-2 at stumps, leading by only seven runs, but Broad is confident the tourists can turn things around.

“The game is very much in the balance but in our hands a little bit. We are a couple of guys away from getting a big score and putting Australia under pressure.” he added.

Broad also gave backed Cook after the opener played a poor shot to throw his wicket away, falling for single figures for the second time in the match.

“No concerns [about him].” he said of the former skipper. “Not at all. We know what he can do in Australia.

“He feels good about his game. He got a good ball first innings and tonight was one of those tricky periods to bat.

“We know his strengths and he’s a strong character mentally. He’s been brilliant off the field, enjoying his cricket, free of the stress of captaincy. He’s relaxed and loving it. His time will come here, I’m sure.”