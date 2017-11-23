Ashes 2017: James Vince revels in silencing doubters vs Australia in Brisbane

England cricket team batsman James Vince was left to rue missing out on a maiden Test century but revelled in silencing the doubters on day one of the Ashes series at the Gabba. (AUS vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1 highlights)

Vince was a surprise inclusion in the squad to face Australia cricket team, having been dropped last year after failing to make a half-century in his first seven Tests.

The 26-year-old showed what he is capable of in Brisbane on Thursday, making an assured 83 before he was run out by Nathan Lyon going for a quick single as England closed on 196-4.

James Vince was dropped by Tim Paine after edging Lyon behind on 68 and was left with mixed feelings, having come so close to reaching three figures.

“Not getting a ton is disappointing. No matter what score you get you always want more. It would have been nice to be there at the end of the day, but stuff like that happens in cricket.” Vince said.

“I’m sure lying in bed I’ll have a few thoughts about missing out, but if you’d offered me 80-odd I’d have taken it.

“Next time I probably won’t take that run. It was a good bit of fielding. He [Lyon] bowled pretty well and deserved something from the day.”

Vince and Mark Stoneman (53) put on 125 for the second wicket after Alastair Cook fell in the third over of the day.

The duo were more than likely two of the England players that former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said he had no knowledge of prior to the series, so the number three was pleased to introduce himself with an impressive knock.

Vince said: “Hayden’s comments give you an incentive to make a statement. It’s nice to spend some time in the middle and get some confidence. If he didn’t know who we were, he probably does now.

“I didn’t take too much notice of the pre-match comments. I’ve had stuff after I got called up. I guess it gives you more inspiration to prove people wrong.”