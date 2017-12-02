Ashes 2nd Test - Australia vs England, Adelaide, Day 1 live cricket score: AUS 33/0, rain stops play

Australian batsmen David Warner and Cameron Bancroft made a steady start against England, before rain stopped play, in the Adelaide Pink Ball Test on Saturday. Craig Overton was included in the England side while Australia remained unchanged. Adelaide, with the prospect of pink ball movement under the lights, has long been touted as England’s best chance of a Test win in the series but Joe Root knows that, as his team’s best batsman, he will need to fire along with his bowlers at the Adelaide Oval. The first Test of this series was an even contest for the first three days, but captain Steve Smith’s unbeaten 141 gave Australia the advantage and then his bowlers dismissed England for 195 in the second innings to set up a victory chase of just 170. Get live cricket score of Australia vs England, 2nd Test, day 1 here. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA 3rd Test Live scorecard) (India vs Sri Lanka - Live updates)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of Australia vs England, 2nd Test, then click here