Ashes 2nd Test: Australia vs England, Adelaide, Day 2 live cricket score: AUS 317/7

Peter Handscomb played a handy knock of 36 while Tim Paine hit 57 runs, the highest by an Australian batsman in the Test, before the two got out in the first session as the visitors added 97 runs at tea. England crucially picked up two wickets as the match is poised interestingly. Shaun Marsh dug in and was unbeaten at tea, having scored a half-century with Mitchell Starc at the other end of the crease on Day 2 of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Australia resumed the day at 209 for four wickets. This is the first ever day-night, pink ball Ashes Test. Get live cricket score of Australia vs England, 2nd Test, day 2 here. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA 3rd Test Live scorecard) (India vs Australia - 3rd Test live updates)

