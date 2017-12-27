32 Test tons and an Ashes drought over as Alastair Cook ends barren trot

Alastair Cook ended a painful run of low scores with an unbeaten 104 on day two of the fourth Ashes Test. (Ashes Day 2 scoreboard)

We take a look at some of the most notable statistics relating to the former England captain’s hundred at the MCG.

- His country’s record run-scorer by a distance, Cook now has 32 Test centuries - nine more than any other England player.

- Prior to Wednesday, Cook had failed to pass 50 in 10 successive innings, his longest such drought in Tests.

- The last time Cook did get past 50, he made 243 against West Indies at Edgbaston in August.

- This is a first Ashes hundred for Cook since he made 189 at Sydney in January 2011.

- In making 104, he has more than doubled his series run-tally, which stood at a miserable 83 from six innings.

- Cook is only the second overseas batsman, after Sunil Gavaskar, to have made a century at each of Australia’s five main Test venues - Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

- The boundary that took Cook to three figures, in the final over of day two, also lifted him up to eighth in Test cricket’s all-time run-scoring list. He now has 11,816 five-day runs, two more than Mahela Jayawardene. Another 52 would see Cook overtake Shivnarine Chanderpaul, while Brian Lara (11,953) is also in his sights.