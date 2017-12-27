 32 Test tons and an Ashes drought over as Alastair Cook ends barren trot | cricket | Hindustan Times
32 Test tons and an Ashes drought over as Alastair Cook ends barren trot

His country’s record run-scorer by a distance, Alastair Cook now has 32 Test centuries - 9 more than any other England player.

cricket Updated: Dec 27, 2017 16:48 IST
England's Alastair Cook reacts after scoring his century during the second day of the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
England's Alastair Cook reacts after scoring his century during the second day of the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.(Reuters)

Alastair Cook ended a painful run of low scores with an unbeaten 104 on day two of the fourth Ashes Test. (Ashes Day 2 scoreboard)

We take a look at some of the most notable statistics relating to the former England captain’s hundred at the MCG.

READ | Day-night Test ‘unlikely’ in Ashes 2019: England and Wales Cricket Board 

- His country’s record run-scorer by a distance, Cook now has 32 Test centuries - nine more than any other England player.

- Prior to Wednesday, Cook had failed to pass 50 in 10 successive innings, his longest such drought in Tests.

- The last time Cook did get past 50, he made 243 against West Indies at Edgbaston in August.

- This is a first Ashes hundred for Cook since he made 189 at Sydney in January 2011.

READ | Alastair Cook century helps England dominate Day 2 of Ashes Test at MCG

- In making 104, he has more than doubled his series run-tally, which stood at a miserable 83 from six innings.

- Cook is only the second overseas batsman, after Sunil Gavaskar, to have made a century at each of Australia’s five main Test venues - Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

- The boundary that took Cook to three figures, in the final over of day two, also lifted him up to eighth in Test cricket’s all-time run-scoring list. He now has 11,816 five-day runs, two more than Mahela Jayawardene. Another 52 would see Cook overtake Shivnarine Chanderpaul, while Brian Lara (11,953) is also in his sights.

