Ashes: Ashton Agar says he is ‘much-improved’ since Trent Bridge debut

Australia spinner Ashton Agar said he has grown up and is a much-improved player since his memorable Ashes debut against England in 2013.

Agar is in line to play his first Test on Australian soil after being named in an extend squad for the fifth and final Ashes match in Sydney, starting Thursday.

The 24-year-old, who was involved in the Bangladesh tour in August-September, announced himself with a famous 98-run knock on debut for Australia four years ago.

Agar has only played four Tests overall with nine wickets to his name, however, the Western Australia representative insisted he is a far more consistent bowler now.

“I don’t look back on that [Trent Bridge] too much. They are great memories but I’ve definitely moved forward since then and I feel like I’ve improved as a player,” Agar said.

“I was a kid. I was 19 ... I’m certainly better for the experience. I’ve grown up a lot since then. Life experience and cricket experience. I’m still reasonably young, but the time is now so I’m just going to give it a good crack.”

Agar, who took two wickets against India in September’s one-day international series added: “I feel better coming into a Test match now. It doesn’t feel too fresh or too out of the blue.

“Playing the one-dayers in India was a pretty whirlwind experience. So I certainly feel a lot better walking out onto the SCG now. We’ve worked on my action a little bit a few years ago. Its just been a lot of bowling and self-confidence,” he continued. “All you’ve got is yourself out there and it’s certainly grown. It’s more just understanding my basics and how to consistently bowl my best ball - which is what you have to do in Test cricket. You have to consistently hit that length and challenge the batter’s forward defence, so that’s what I’ve worked on.”