Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith named of Player of the Series
Australia captain Steve Smith was the highest-scorer of the Ashes after hitting 687 runs in seven innings with an average of 137.4 and best score of 239.cricket Updated: Jan 08, 2018 18:31 IST
Australia captain Steve Smith was unsurprisingly named the Compton-Miller Medallist after his side’s 4-0 Ashes success against England. (Scorecard)
Smith’s incredible series saw him make 687 runs – 242 more than the next best, Shaun Marsh – at an average of 137.40.
The star right-hander made three centuries as Australia dominated, their success completed with victory by an innings and 123 runs in Sydney on Monday.
Aussie skipper @stevesmith49 claims the Compton-Miller Medal as the Player of the Series.— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 8, 2018
Freak: https://t.co/vhFwlbdpM8 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/amXMLsyWsf
Unsurprisingly, that saw Smith named the player of the series to receive the Compton-Miller Medal.
Among his innings, Smith made a superb 239 during the third Test in Perth.