Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith named of Player of the Series

Australia captain Steve Smith was unsurprisingly named the Compton-Miller Medallist after his side’s 4-0 Ashes success against England. (Scorecard)

Smith’s incredible series saw him make 687 runs – 242 more than the next best, Shaun Marsh – at an average of 137.40.

The star right-hander made three centuries as Australia dominated, their success completed with victory by an innings and 123 runs in Sydney on Monday.

Unsurprisingly, that saw Smith named the player of the series to receive the Compton-Miller Medal.

Among his innings, Smith made a superb 239 during the third Test in Perth.