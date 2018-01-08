 Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith named of Player of the Series | cricket | Hindustan Times
Australia captain Steve Smith was the highest-scorer of the Ashes after hitting 687 runs in seven innings with an average of 137.4 and best score of 239.

cricket Updated: Jan 08, 2018 18:31 IST
Omnisport
Australia captain Steve Smith holds a replica Ashes urn next after they won the fifth Ashes Test and the series 4-0.
Australia captain Steve Smith was unsurprisingly named the Compton-Miller Medallist after his side’s 4-0 Ashes success against England. (Scorecard)

Smith’s incredible series saw him make 687 runs – 242 more than the next best, Shaun Marsh – at an average of 137.40.

READ | Australia romp to innings victory in Sydney Test, complete 4-0 Ashes triumph

The star right-hander made three centuries as Australia dominated, their success completed with victory by an innings and 123 runs in Sydney on Monday.

Unsurprisingly, that saw Smith named the player of the series to receive the Compton-Miller Medal.

Among his innings, Smith made a superb 239 during the third Test in Perth.

