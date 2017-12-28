Ashes: Cricket fraternity lauds Alastair Cook’s fighting double ton on social media

Former England skipper Alastair Cook batted throughout the third day of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test against Australia to remain unbeaten on 244. This was Cook’s fifth double hundred in Test cricket. (Scoreboard)

During his knock, he went past Mahela Jayawardene, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Brian Lara in the list of all-time Test runs.

With an aggregate of 11,956 runs, he has now become the sixth highest run-getter in the history of Test cricket behind Kumar Sangakkara (12,400), Rahul Dravid (13,288), Jacques Kallis (13,289), Ricky Ponting (13,378) and Sachin Tendulkar (15921).

Cook, who came into the match with only 83 runs in the last three games, is England’s leading run-scorer in the series.

The opener, who completed his 32nd Test hundred on Wednesday, continued to concentrate hard on Thursday and eventually reached his second double hundred on Australian soil. This also made him the third visiting batsman after Wally Hammond and Brian Lara to score two double centuries in Australia.

Cook’s double hundred was hailed in the cricketing fraternity. While former teammate James Taylor dubbed him one of the mentally toughest cricketers, former Australian captain and Ashes rival Michael Clarke termed his knock a brilliant one.

A fifth Test double century and just the second for an England batsman at the MCG!



What an innings by Alastair Cook.https://t.co/b0aqBoGaxN #AUSvENG #Ashes pic.twitter.com/oJeHUt2HoS — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2017

Alastair Cook is the seventh highest Test run scorer with 11869 runs putting him above Chanderpaul.



👏👏👏 #Ashes #bbccricket pic.twitter.com/vrnKAzeWOo — Test Match Special (@bbctms) December 28, 2017

Say what you want, think what you want but that is a brilliant 200 from Alastair Cook. #ashes #MCG https://t.co/5YvKBt8Blb — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) December 28, 2017

Your my favourite player Alastair Cook 😍😍 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) December 28, 2017

Yes Cooky!!!! Form is temporary, Class is permanent!! Mentally one of the toughest players to ever play the game and England’s greatest ever run scorer, well played Alastair Cook!! 🙌👏👌#Ashes #Legend — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) December 27, 2017

Well batted Alastair Cook. Too late to save the Ashes but not too late to restore some much-needed pride in this England team. Good, too, to see @StuartBroad8 bowling well again & very impressed by young @_TC59’s fiery & aggressive debut. His Dad would have loved it. 👍#Ashes pic.twitter.com/Exb8csMAYJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 27, 2017

Up at the crack of 8 ....just seen A Cook 244 n o , England run rate 3.4. Now scrolling through Twitter to see all those in the last few weeks saying , ' Cook finished, needs replacing.............' — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) December 28, 2017

What. A. Man!

🎶"Ali Ali Cook, Ali Cook, Ali Ali Cook!!"🎶 pic.twitter.com/tvDDcBJIfV — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) December 28, 2017

Cook’s ability to play a marathon knock with nonchalance also gave opportunities to net users to create memes on it.

Alastair Cook could score a quadruple century and his celebration would be more humble and subdued than David Warner scoring a hundred on a flat pitch in the 4th innings of a drawn Test... pic.twitter.com/KYfQYaGwpS — Joseph Durie (@Joe_Ray_Me) December 28, 2017

Riding on Cook’s monumental knock, England finished the third day at 491/9. They now lead Australia by 164 runs in the first innings.

Though the Ashes series is already gone from their grasp, Cook’s innings has now given them a chance to push for a face saving victory in the Boxing Day Test.