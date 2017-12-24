Ashes: Former cricketer Ashley Giles slams immature England

Ashley Giles admits he would have considered sending home some of England’s players for bad behaviour during their Ashes tour of Australia.

England’s poor performances on the pitch, which have seen them lose the series ahead of the start of the fourth Test on Boxing Day, have been compounded by incidents off it.

Ben Duckett, who is not part of the full Ashes squad but was in Australia to play for England Lions, was given a suspension and a fine by the England and Wales Cricket Board for throwing a drink over vice-captain James Anderson.

England star Jonny Bairstow was involved in a bizarre headbutt incident with Australia’s Cameron Bancroft during a night out in Perth.

Ben Stokes, an England all-rounder, is out of the international frame while waiting to discover whether he will be charged for an alleged late-night brawl before the Ashes tour in Bristol in September.

Former spinner Giles, who played 54 Test matches for England and later worked as a national team selector, believes some of the current crop of players have lacked maturity.

“I think I would have been very tempted (to send some home),” Giles told BBC Radio 5 Live on Sunday.

“There comes a time when there’s enough water gone under the bridge, a lot of it not very nice water, you have to make a stand and we’re probably past that point.

“The whole thing sheds a bad light on England cricket but I think what we have to remember is these guys are extremely talented cricketers and they’ve got a great gift in what they do.

“It doesn’t make them extremely mature individuals. And there’s work to do there.

“If the maturity isn’t there in the dressing room then they need quite strict guidelines and rules.

“Over time, if you can’t trust people to make correct decisions off the field, how can you trust them to make them on the field?”