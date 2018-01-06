The Ashes: Jonny Bairstow warns DRS ‘messing with careers and livelihoods’

Jonny Bairstow called for clarity with the Decision Review System (DRS) after warning inconsistencies are threatening “careers and livelihoods” following another gruelling day for England cricket team in the fifth Ashes Test.

The tourists toiled in the heat on day three at the SCG, where Usman Khawaja (171), Steve Smith (83), Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh piled on the runs to leave Australia 479-4 at stumps on Saturday - leading by 133. (ASHES SCORES)

Tom Curran thought he had a breakthrough late in the day when Mitchell Marsh was given out leg before, but third umpire S Ravi overturned the Joel Wilson on-field decision when a spike showed up on Snicko and HotSpot appeared to detect a faint edge.

The all-rounder’s bat seemed to strike his pad rather than bat and, although Curran’s delivery would have missed leg stump in any case, Bairstow wants uncertainty over the DRS to be addressed.

“When it comes to all the technology it’s important that moving forward for all the teams there’s real clarity on the actual process and how the review system works,” said the England wicketkeeper-batsman.

“That’s getting HawkEye matching up to the TV images, getting Snicko right, because it can pick up moving feet and people scratching around the crease and other stuff.

“We are aware there are two different systems in place around the world and it’s about making sure there is clarity on how those systems work for us as players out in the middle.

“When you see the spike on the graph and one system is allowed one frame before, but the other system has one frame after, and you don’t know which system is in place, that can be very frustrating - especially when you are toiling very hard for a long period of time.

“That’s all we want as players. The technology is there to be used but we need to make sure it’s of the highest standard because it’s people’s careers and livelihoods you are messing with. It is a frustration not knowing the exact rulings and how it’s used.”

Debutant Mason Crane was also left frustrated when he would have had Khawaja lbw, but was adjudged to have overstepped in a marginal call just before lunch.