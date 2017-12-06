Ashes, live cricket score, Australia vs England, 2nd Test, Adelaide, Day 5: ENG 199/7, need 155 more

Australia have roared back into the contest with Josh Hazlewood removing Chris Woakes and Joe Root in quick succession. Nathan Lyon sent back Moeen Ali as Steve Smith’s side closed in on a 2-0 series lead. Joe Root had top scored with 67 but his dismissal has put England on the firmly on the back foot, with Jony Bairstow the lone recognised batsman. The contest has come to life in the last four sessions and home team skipper Steve Smith is firmly under the microscope. Get Ashes live cricket score of Australia vs England, 2nd Test, day 5 here. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA 3rd Test Live scorecard)

