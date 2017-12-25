Ashes: Steve Smith dismisses James Anderson’s pace questions
James Anderson said Australia lacked depth with their pacemen, but Steve Smith dismissed those claims ahead of the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne.cricket Updated: Dec 25, 2017 16:42 IST
Steve Smith labelled James Anderson’s suggestions that Australia lacked depth with their pacemen as “rubbish”.
Star England seamer Anderson said the Ashes hosts, who hold an unassailable 3-0 series lead, had problems beyond their star pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.
However, Smith – who confirmed Jackson Bird would replace Starc for the Boxing Day Test – said Anderson’s claims were wrong.
“Does he know that much about Australian domestic cricket? I’m not sure,” he told a news conference on Monday.
“I know there’s plenty of guys out there that could come in and really do a job for us.
“I think that’s rubbish to be honest.”
Australia have already reclaimed the urn and are eyeing a series whitewash ahead of the fourth Test starting on Tuesday.
Asked if his team wanted to humiliate England, Smith said he was only interested in winning.
“Humiliate? I just want to keep playing good cricket and winning games of cricket, that’s the key for us,” he said.
“Winning is a habit and we want to keep creating that winning habit.”