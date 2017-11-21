 Ashes: They don’t have magic balls, Alastair Cook plays down Australia pace attack | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 21, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ashes: They don’t have magic balls, Alastair Cook plays down Australia pace attack

Australia’s pacemen are set to test England in the Ashes, but Alastair Cook believes his team can respond.

cricket Updated: Nov 21, 2017 11:36 IST
Omnisport
England captain Alastair Cook celebrates with wife Alice Hunt and child in 2015.
England captain Alastair Cook celebrates with wife Alice Hunt and child in 2015. (Reuters)

England opener Alastair Cook played down the hype surrounding Australia’s pace attack ahead of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA - FULL COVERAGE)

The trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins shape as being key to the hosts’ chances of reclaiming the urn.

But while former England captain Cook praised the pacemen, he said there was nothing his team could not deal with.

“There’s nothing we haven’t seen before in cricket,” he told a news conference on Tuesday.

“They’re not suddenly bowling 150 miles an hour, (they have) not got magic balls which start way outside the stumps and swing miles and stuff.

“They’re very good bowlers with good records. As batters, that is the challenge we’ve got in the next seven weeks.”

Australia's Mitchell Starc bowls to England's Alastair Cook during play on the third day of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval in London in 2015. (AP)

AUSTRALIA FAVOURITES

Australia go into the series opener at the Gabba as favourites, particularly given their record at the ground. They are unbeaten at the Gabba in a Test since 1988 and last lost an Ashes encounter there in 1986.

But Cook tried to put the pressure on the hosts, saying they would not want to be the team beaten to end the streak.

“Clearly, Australia’s record here is very good, but records are there to be broken, they are to be changed,” he said.

“One day, Australia will lose a game in Brisbane in the Ashes. Records don’t go on forever. You only have to look at every sport, everything changes.

“You wouldn’t want to be the Australian side who does lose at the Gabba.”

more from cricket
Recommended for you