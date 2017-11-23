Ashes war: Graeme Swann makes fun of Adam Gilchrist’s ‘satellite dish’ ears

Players, and even fans, have put in a considerable effort in trying to get into the minds of the opposition in the buildup to the first Ashes Test match between Australia cricket team and England. Former players have also joined the fray with Adam Gilchrist and Graeme Swann being the latest to enter the mix, with a tinge of humour, that too . (AUS vs ENG 1st Test, Day 1 highlights)

The first Test of the Ashes got underway on Thursday at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, opening another chapter in one the fiercest rivalries in world cricket. The match also brought Gilchirst and Swann together in the commentary box.

The playful joust began after Gilchirst posted an image of himself on Twitter, where he is seen putting on earplugs, poking fun at Swann and the impending war of words while sharing the commentary box with him.

The post read: “Time to get in on the #Ashes twitter war of words. Getting ready for my commentary stint with @Swannyg66 on @btsportcricket tomorrow.”

Time to get in on the #Ashes twitter war of words. Getting ready for my commentary stint with @Swannyg66 on @btsportcricket tomorrow 🏏 pic.twitter.com/4bxBkQZJfM — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 22, 2017

The former Australian wicket-keeping got an instant reaction from Swann who made fun of the rival’s ears, calling them ‘satellite dishes’.

The former England cricket team spinner’s tweet read: “Just how many ear plugs can you fit in those satellite dishes...?😄👂”

Just how many ear plugs can you fit in those satellite dishes...?😄👂 https://t.co/AmYFiMtmpI — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) November 22, 2017

The Ashes series will see the two teams face off in five Test matches. That would be followed by a five-match ODI series, and two T20 internationals before England travel to to New Zealand.