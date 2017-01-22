Australia get World Cup winners’ medals -- 30 years after triumph in Kolkata

The first Australia squad to win the World Cup in 1987 ended a 30-year wait after it was presented with medals during the innings break at the fourth ODI against Pakistan in Sydney on Sunday. The side, captained by Allan Border and coached by Bob Simpson, beat England by seven runs in a tense final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Australia have since won four more 50-over World Cups.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) last year decided to award medals to players and support staff of all World Cup-winning squads who did not receive them at the time of their successes. The West Indies team from 1975 and Sri Lanka from 1996 will also receive medals.

Until 2003, host nations were responsible for staging of World Cups, and the ICC was not directly involved.

“I’m so proud that the players and support staff of our 1987 win have been recognised in this way,” said Border, who led the side whose success in India began the team’s revival. “It’s terrific to get together again as a group, relive those days and have a laugh but also realise what it was we achieved in becoming the first Australia side to win the World Cup.

“It’s an achievement that binds all 17 of us together and something we all look back on with not just pride but also a great deal of satisfaction.”