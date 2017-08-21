Australia practice game vs Bangladesh Cricket Board XI cancelled due to rain
Australia’s lone practice match against Bangladesh Cricket Board XI before the first Test in Dhaka was cancelled after heavy rain left the Fatullah cricket stadium pitch waterlogged.cricket Updated: Aug 21, 2017 14:57 IST
Australia’s only practice match ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh has been cancelled after heavy rain left the Fatullah cricket stadium pitch waterlogged.
The tourists had been scheduled to play a two-day practice match against a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI from Tuesday before the first Test in Dhaka begins on August 27.
☔️— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) August 21, 2017
😕 #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/9Nvtq5w7Oi
“We’ve decided to not do the tour game now which is a shame for both sides, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been fantastic trying to get a game,” Australia head coach Darren Lehmann told reporters on Monday.
“The amount of rain they’ve had can’t be helped... It’s a shame we’re not playing but we’ve got great facilities here.”
The BCB had reportedly proposed alternative venues but Australian team management rejected them for logistical reasons