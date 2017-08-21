Australia practice game vs Bangladesh Cricket Board XI cancelled due to rain

Australia’s only practice match ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh has been cancelled after heavy rain left the Fatullah cricket stadium pitch waterlogged.

The tourists had been scheduled to play a two-day practice match against a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI from Tuesday before the first Test in Dhaka begins on August 27.

“We’ve decided to not do the tour game now which is a shame for both sides, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been fantastic trying to get a game,” Australia head coach Darren Lehmann told reporters on Monday.

“The amount of rain they’ve had can’t be helped... It’s a shame we’re not playing but we’ve got great facilities here.”

The BCB had reportedly proposed alternative venues but Australian team management rejected them for logistical reasons