Australia recall spinner Ashton Agar for fifth Ashes Test in Sydney
Ashton Agar, who played his last test against Bangladesh in Chittagong in September, has been included alongside regular spinner Nathan Lyon for the fifth Ashes Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Updated: Dec 30, 2017 09:17 IST
Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has been recalled to Australia’s squad for the fifth Ashes test in Sydney as the hosts ponder a twin-spin attack against England for the dead rubber. (HIGHLIGHTS)
The 24-year-old, who played his last test against Bangladesh in Chittagong in September, has been included alongside regular spinner Nathan Lyon for the January 4 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc, who missed the ongoing Melbourne test due to a heel injury, and middle order batsman Peter Handscomb, who was dropped from the side after the second Adelaide test, have been retained in the 14-man squad.
Agar broke a finger during Australia’s limited-overs tour of India in September but returned to domestic action earlier this month.
If Starc proves his fitness, Agar could be included at the expense of seam bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.
Agar’s inclusion will fan speculation that 33-year-old left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe’s international career is over despite his appearance in five tests on the subcontinent this year and his match-winning 12-wicket haul against India in Pune.
O’Keefe was belatedly called up for the Bangladesh tour after paceman Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the Chittagong test with a side strain, but selectors have made no secret of their desire to look to groom a young spinner for the long term.