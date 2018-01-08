Chris Lynn ruled out of Australia vs England ODI series

Chris Lynn, the explosive Australian batsman, was on Monday ruled out of the five-match ODI series against England, starting January 14, due to a calf injury.

Lynn, who has had a long history of shoulder problems, suffered an injury to his right calf while fielding in Brisbane Heat’s clash against the Perth Scorchers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2017-18 tournament on January 5.

The 27-year-old is expected to be out of action for about three to four weeks and according to a release from Cricket Australia (CA), his earliest return could be in the BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades on January 27.

The five-match ODI series between Australia and England will conclude on January 28.

CA’s science and medicine manager Alex Kountouris said, “Chris initially left the field against the Scorchers complaining of tightness in his calf. He reported increasing discomfort over the 24 hours that followed and the Heat’s medical staff made the decision to send him for a scan. That scan confirmed the injury, which is expected to prevent him from playing for three to four weeks.

“When Chris recovers, the expectation is that he will need to prove his fitness in match action before being considered again for international selection,” Kountouris added.

Lynn made his T20I debut for Australia against England in 2014, and his only appearance in ODI cricket was against Pakistan last year.