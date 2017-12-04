Live cricket score, Australia vs England, 2nd Test, Adelaide, Day 3: ENG 142/7, trail by 300

Australia continued to strike at regular intervals to leave England reeling in the Adelaide Test as all the bowlers chipped in. However, Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow steadied the ship till the tea break. Earlier, the Australian innings was bolstered by a ton by Shaun Marsh, who scored his fifth century while wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine and Usman Khawaja scored half-centuries. David Warner, captain Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins also made handy contributions. After the declaration by Smith, pacer Mitchell Starc struck early . Get live cricket score of Australia vs England, 2nd Test, day 3 here. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA 3rd Test Live scorecard)

