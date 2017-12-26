Ashes, full cricket score, Australia vs England, 4th Test, Melbourne: Alastair Cook century lifts ENG

Alastair Cook, dropped by Steve Smith on 66, scored his 32nd century and built a 112-run unbeaten partnership with captain Joe Root (49 batting) as England responded nicely to Australia’s first innings total of 327 on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. England were 192 for 2 at stumps after Australia lost their last seven wickets for 67 runs to let England negate their Day 1 advantage. Steve Smith couldn’t add much to his overnight total and was dismissed for 76. Shaun Marsh, on the other hand, fell for 61. Stuart Broad was the pick of the England bowlers, finishing with 4/51. Cook, playing in an English-record 34th consecutive Ashes Test, and his 151st Test overall, batted with growing confidence after a string of low scores as the tourists reached 72 for one at tea.The former captain had scored just 83 runs in his previous six innings of the lost series. Get full cricket score of Australia vs England, fourth Ashes Test here.

