Australia vs England, 4th Test, Ashes, Day 1, full cricket score: AUS 244/3 (Steve Smith 65*)
It was a slow but stable start for Australia on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Ashes Test in Melbourne as opener David Warner’s ton and an unbeaten 65 from skipper Steve Smith put them in a comfortable position. Get full cricket score of Australia vs England, Day 1 of the fourth Test from Melbourne herecricket Updated: Dec 26, 2017 12:43 IST
David Warner scored his 21st Test century, while skipper Steve Smith was unbeaten on 65 at stumps as Australia made a bright start to the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne on Day 1. Aiming to hand England a 5-0 whitewash in Ashes, Australia won the toss and chose to bat on Tuesday. Warner and fellow opener Cameron Croft gave the hosts a solid start, but Chris Woakes, James Anderson and Stuart Broad struck once each to bring England back into the game. Captain Smith them combined with Shaun Marsh to hand control of the match back to the Australians. Catch full cricket score of Australia vs England, Day 1 of the fourth Test from Melbourne here.
If you can’t see the Ashes fourth Test full scores, click here.