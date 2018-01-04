Australia vs England, Ashes, 5th Test, Day 2, Sydney, live cricket score: AUS hit back

The Australia cricket team dismissed England for 346 on the second day of the final Ashes Test in Sydney. England ended the first day at 233/5 and Australia’s inroads late on the first day paid dividends as the visitors could only record a score that was below par. Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets. England struck early when Stuart Broad removed Cameron Bancroft for a duck. David Warner and Usman Khawaja are currently at the crease and the England cricket team will look for more wickets in the second session. Get live cricket score of Australia vs England, Ashes 5th Test, here.

