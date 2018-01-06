Australia vs England, Ashes, 5th Test, Day 3, Sydney, live cricket score

Usman Khawaja hit a commanding ton as Australia brushed aside the loss of captain Steve Smith to ease into a lead vs England on the third day of the fifth Ashes test on Saturday. They will look to keep batting and establish a bigger lead in a bid to end the Ashes series on a high. Earlier on Friday, the Australia cricket team dismissed England for 346. England had ended the first day at 233/5 with Australia scalping a few wickets late in the day to hamper their progress to a big score. Australia are leading the five-Test series 3-0. Get live cricket score of the Australia vs England, Ashes 5th Test, here.

