Australia vs England, The Ashes, 5th Test, Day 4, full cricket score: AUS on top

England ended Day 4 of the 5th and final Ashes Test at 93/4, trailing Australia by a massive 210 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Spinner Nathan Lyon picked up two wickets in the last session of the day with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins also chipping in with one each. The hosts declared their first innings at 649/7 to lead England by 303 runs midway through Sunday. After Usman Khawaja scored a brilliant 171, brothers Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh hit tons, 156 and 101 respectively, to help Australia to a huge total. Australia are leading the five-Test series 3-0 and England will have to bat well to save the final Test and avoid a 4-0 drubbing in the Ashes. Get full cricket score of Australia vs England, Ashes 5th Test, here.

