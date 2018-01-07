Australia vs England, The Ashes, 5th Test, Day 5, full cricket score: AUS sweep Ashes 4-0

The Australian cricket team beat England by an innings and 123 runs after lunch on the last day of the fifth and final Ashes Test on Monday to wrap up a 4-0 series triumph in dominating fashion. The hosts, who earlier made 649 in their reply to England’s first innings total of 346, dismissed the tourists for 180 at the Sydney Cricket Ground to seal a comprehensive victory in the final Test of the series. England cricket team captain Joe Root was treated in hospital for gastroenteritis overnight but resumed his innings and made 58 in the losing cause before retiring ill, not coming out to bat after that. Get full cricket score of Australia vs England, Ashes 5th Test, here.

