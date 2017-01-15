Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI live cricket score: Aus win toss, opt to bat

Matthew Wade was the difference in Australia national cricket team’s magnificent win against Pakistan national cricket team in Brisbane. His maiden hundred, combined with the bowling efforts of James Faulkner, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, gave Australia a thumping 92-run win. As the series shifts to Melbourne, things have gotten only worse for Pakistan. Azhar Ali, their captain, will miss the next two games because of a hamstring injury, handing the reigns over to Mohammad Hafeez. Pakistan have not won a bilateral series against Australia since 2002 and they will be facing an uphill task against an in-form Australia team who have momentum. Catch live cricket score of Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI from Melbourne here.

