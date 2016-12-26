Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 2 live ball-by-ball updates, live cricket score

Thirty-nine overs were lost to the rain but Australia headed off pleased with their work after skipper Steve Smith lost the toss, having also hoped to bat on a green-tinged but mostly benign pitch. Australia were content to knock over Pakistan’s top order and leave the tourists 142 for four on day one of the second Test in Melbourne on Monday. Catch day 2 live ball-by-ball update and live cricket score here. (LIVE SCORECARD)

If you can’t see the live ball-by-ball update of Australia vs Pakistan Day 2, click here.