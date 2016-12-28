Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 4: Smith slams 17th ton, AUS lead by 22

Steven Smith notched up his 17th Test century and his second against Pakistan as Australia took the lead. The Australian skipper also passed 1000 runs in the calendar year as Australia reached 465/6 at Tea on the fourth day. However, heavy rain washed out the entire final session as play was abandoned. At stumps, Australia still led by 22 runs. Relive all highlights of the second Australia vs Pakistan Test here. (Read: Virat is Australian ODI captain | CRICKET NEWS)

