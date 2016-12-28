 Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 4: Smith slams 17th ton, AUS lead by 22 | cricket | Hindustan Times
Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 4: Smith slams 17th ton, AUS lead by 22

cricket Updated: Dec 29, 2016 11:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Steven Smith notched up his 17th Test century and also went past 1000 runs in the calendar year as Australia took the lead against Pakistan on the fourth day of the Melbourne Test. (AFP)

Steven Smith notched up his 17th Test century and his second against Pakistan as Australia took the lead. The Australian skipper also passed 1000 runs in the calendar year as Australia reached 465/6 at Tea on the fourth day. However, heavy rain washed out the entire final session as play was abandoned. At stumps, Australia still led by 22 runs. Relive all highlights of the second Australia vs Pakistan Test here. (Read: Virat is Australian ODI captain | CRICKET NEWS)

If you can’t see the live cricket score of Australia vs Pakistan, click here

