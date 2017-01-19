Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI full cricket scorecard: Steven Smith 108, AUS win by 7 wkts

Australia (265/3 in 45 overs) have beaten Pakistan by 7 wickets. Steven Smith was unbeaten on 108 (8th ODI century), while Peter Handscomb scored 82. Earlier, Pakistan scored 263/7 in 50 overs after being put into bat by the home team in the third ODI in Perth today. Sharjeel Khan (50) and Babar Azam (84) scored half centuries. Josh Hazlewood took three wickets for Australia. Australia lead five-match series 2-1. The series was tied at 1-1 following Pakistan cricket team’s victory in the second ODI. Australia won the first match by 92 runs, but the visitors fought back in Melbourne to clinch the second game by 6 wickets.get full cricket scorecard of Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI here.

Peter Handscomb that is brilliant! A superb catch in the deep off Hazlewood and Babar has to go for 84. Pakistan 5-222 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/bxui5tTGG4 — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 19, 2017

