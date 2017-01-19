 Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI full cricket scorecard: Steven Smith 108, AUS win by 7 wkts | cricket | Hindustan Times
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI full cricket scorecard: Steven Smith 108, AUS win by 7 wkts

Australia have beaten Pakistan by seven wickets in the third ODI at Perth. Australia finished with 265\/3 in 45 overs, chasing Pakistan cricket team’s 263\/7. Steven Smith scored a century. Get full cricket scorecard of Australia vs Pakistan here.

cricket Updated: Jan 19, 2017 16:39 IST
Hindustan Times
Australia's captain Steven Smith plays a shot during his 8th ODI century in the third ODI vs Pakistan at Perth on Thursday. Get full cricket scorecard of Australia vs Pakistan here. (AFP)

Australia (265/3 in 45 overs) have beaten Pakistan by 7 wickets. Steven Smith was unbeaten on 108 (8th ODI century), while Peter Handscomb scored 82. Earlier, Pakistan scored 263/7 in 50 overs after being put into bat by the home team in the third ODI in Perth today. Sharjeel Khan (50) and Babar Azam (84) scored half centuries. Josh Hazlewood took three wickets for Australia. Australia lead five-match series 2-1. The series was tied at 1-1 following Pakistan cricket team’s victory in the second ODI. Australia won the first match by 92 runs, but the visitors fought back in Melbourne to clinch the second game by 6 wickets.get full cricket scorecard of Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI here.

If you can’t view the scorecard properly, click here.

<