Australia are just nine wickets away from securing a 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan. Steven Smith’s team has batted brilliantly and they have bowled patiently to regularly chip away at the Pakistan batting. For the visitors, Younis Khan, Azhar Ali and Misbah-ul-Haq hold the key if they are to avoid a fourth straight 3-0 whitewash Down Under. Catch live cricket scores of Australia vs Pakistan, third Test fifth day in Sydney

