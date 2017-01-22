 Australia vs Pakistan 4th ODI, live cricket score: Aus 133/1 in 24 overs | cricket | Hindustan Times
Australia vs Pakistan 4th ODI, live cricket score: Aus 133/1 in 24 overs

Australia cricket team are 133\/1 in 24 overs, with David Warner scoring a half century, in the 4th ODI against Pakistan cricket team in Sydney on Sunday. The Aussies are looking to clinch the 5-match ODI series with a win. The hosts lead series 2-1....

cricket Updated: Jan 22, 2017 10:39 IST
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

David Warner of Australia cricket team hits a six en route to his half century in the 4th ODI against Pakistan Cricket team in Sydney on Sunday. Australia are looking to win the fourth ODI and seal the five-match series. Catch live cricket score of Australia vs Pakistan 4th ODI here.(Getty Images)

Australia cricket team are 133/1 in 24 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat in the 4th ODI against Pakistan cricket team in Sydney on Sunday. David Warner was at his aggressive best right from the word go, scoring a half century. The hosts lead the five-match ODI series against Pakistan 2-1 after winning the 3rd match by seven wickets thanks to a brilliant century from skipper Steve Smith. Australia will be looking to clinch the 5-match series when they face Pakistan in the fourth ODI in Sydney on Sunday. Catch live score from the Australia vs Pakistan 4th ODI here.

If you can’t view the scorecard properly, click here.

tags

