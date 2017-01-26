 Australia vs Pakistan 5th ODI, live cricket score: AUS 89/0, Warner 50 | cricket | Hindustan Times
Australia vs Pakistan 5th ODI, live cricket score: AUS 89/0, Warner 50

Australia cricket team are 89/0 in 15 overs, with David Warner scoring a 50, in the 5th ODI vs Pakistan cricket team in Adelaide on Thursday. The hosts have already sealed the five-match ODI series 3-1. Catch live cricket score of the Australia vs Pakistan 5th ODI here

HT Correspondent
Australia cricket team’s David Warner continued his good form in the series, scoring another half century against Pakistan cricket team in the fifth and final ODI in Adelaide on Thursday. Catch live cricket score of the Australia vs Pakistan 5th ODI here(AFP)

Australia are on the attack, reaching 89/0 in 15 overs, after winning the toss and opting to bat against Pakistan cricket team in the 5th ODI in Adelaide on Thursday. David Warner continued his hot form, scoring yet another 50 as he took the attack to the Pakistan bowlers. With some great knocks from captain Steve Smith and Warner, the hosts had clinched the five-match ODI series with a game left. Catch live cricket score of the Australia vs Pakistan 5th ODI from Adelaide here.

